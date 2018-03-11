PETRINEC, Ana (Regvart)

Of Blasdell/Lackawanna, born in Croatia on June 12, 1933, entered into rest on March 2, 2018; beloved wife of Karlo Petrinec; devoted mother of John Petrinec and daughter-in-law Rose Petrinec; cherished grandmother of Laina, Anna and Julia; loving daughter of the late Stjepan and Barbara Regvart; dear sister of Stjepan, Miha, Helen and Sr. Agnes RSN; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday (March 16th) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com