PANDOLFI, Sandra L.

PANDOLFI - Sandra L. Age 66, of Niagara Falls, NY and formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, March 6, 2018, daughter of the late Albert and Shirley (nee White) Pandolfi; sister of David (Nancy) Pandolfi; beloved cousin of Robert Pandolfi; dearest and longtime companion of Leslie "Les" Cuddeback; dearest aunt of Robin (Patrick) Wahl, Kelly and David Pandolfi and great-aunt of Avery, Mackenzie, Carter and Everleigh. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 16th from 2-6 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday evening at 6:00 following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.