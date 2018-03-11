OLCHVARY, Laszlo

OLCHVARY - Laszlo March 8, 2018, at age 79. Beloved husband of Ildiko Olchvary (nee Sarkany); devoted father of Paul and Peter Olchvary and father-in-law of Karen Olchvary; cherished grandfather of Akosh, Colin, and Liam Olchvary; brother of Judith (Louis) Szabo and the late Paul Olchvary. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Laszlo's family fled World War II from Hungary and settled in America. He served in the US Army, graduated from Rutgers University, and found a home in Buffalo, working as a child welfare officer and probation supervisor. Friends may call at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Highway (at Bailey) on Friday, 5-8 PM, with a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM on Saturday at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, 875 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church and the Red Cross. Share condolences online at www.jerfh.com