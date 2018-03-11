Niagara men's basketball to play Eastern Michigan in the CIT

Niagara men's basketball will play at Eastern Michigan in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Purple Eagles (19-13) are making their first postseason appearance since 2013, when they lost to second-seeded Maryland in the National Invitational Tournament.

Eastern Michigan, a member of the Mid-American Conference, went 21-12 overall and 11-7 in league play. The Eagles are making their first postseason tournament appearance in three years.

The two teams have only met one time previously, a 91-63 Niagara victory in 1970.