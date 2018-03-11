Niagara Falls High School organizes student protest walkout

Niagara Falls High School is organizing students who want to walk out of class Wednesday as part of a national protest over school shootings on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., massacre that killed 17 people.

According to a memo released by the district, teachers and police will supervise the 17-minute walkout. Students who register will be given two paper hearts. One will serve as a pass to the event; the other is for the student "to write a note about what the student will pledge to do to create a better world," the memo said.

During the walkout, students will announce the names of the Parkland victims, followed by a minute of silence for each. Students will be encouraged to wear black and red, the colors of the Parkland school.