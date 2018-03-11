NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: Tyrod Taylor 'can play winning football'

The flurry of activity by the Cleveland Browns in the last few days could impact their draft strategy. Even with all the moves, they have retained the No. 1 and No. 4 overall selections.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks said the Browns "have to" pick Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 choice, noting he is a "solar system" player – someone everything can revolve around.

As for No. 4, he said the Browns needs to look at their evaluations of the top quarterbacks and decide whether they want to use that high a pick on one of those players. He also said a "team desperate for a quarterback like the Buffalo Bills" could make a play for a trade.

That led to whether the Browns actually could not take a quarterback. Here was Brooks' reply:

"They got a quarterback now," he said. "Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady are the only guys who have a better touchdown to interception ratio than Tyrod Taylor.

"I’m just saying, he’s a winning quarterback. My man (Maurice Jones-Drew) says, he ends droughts. The Browns haven’t been to the playoffs in 15 years. Tyrod Taylor can play winning football. That is what they need."