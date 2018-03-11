NESARAJAH, Subitha D. (Devasagayam)

NESARAJAH - Subitha D. (nee Devasagayam)

Entered into the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus, on March 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Moses S. Nesarajah, MD. Cherished mother of Joseph Rohan Nesarajah and the late Shamantha Naomi Xavier. Mother-in-law of Shenuka Nesarajah and Ramnik Xavier, MD. Precious grandmother of Shamara Shekinah Nesarajah. Sister of Shanthi Handy, the late Harry Devasagayam and Mano Devasagayam. The family will receive relatives and friends at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville from 5 to 8 PM, on Friday, March 16th. A Funeral Service will be held at the Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY 14226 at 10 AM on Saturday, March 17th. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com