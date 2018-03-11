MURRAY, Dennis Patrick

MURRAY - Dennis Patrick March 2, 2018; brother of Deborah Murray of Las Vegas, NV, Patty Leimel of Kapaa, HI and Joni Peru of Las Vegas, NV. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Patrick E. Murray and Frances B. Sansone and by a sister, Kelly Murray Steele of Las Vegas, NV. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com