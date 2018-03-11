MUELLER, Robert G.

MUELLER - Robert G. Of Hamburg, NY, March 9, 2018, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Shoup) Mueller; dearest father of Dianne (William) Agate and Robert C. (Heidi) Mueller; loving grandfather of Thomas Reuter, Robert W. (Deborah) Mueller and Michael (Stefanie) Mueller; great-grandfather of Hannah Mueller, Thomas Reuter and Evelyn Mueller; brother of the late Viola (late Jack) Prible, Helen (late William) Krombach, Alice (late Herbert) Reynolds and Ethel (late Daniel) Droney. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, March 17th, at 10 AM at St. James United Church of Christ, 76 Main St., Hamburg, NY. No prior visitation. Entombment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery will be private. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. James United Church of Christ. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com