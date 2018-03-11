MORALES, Joseph James

MORALES - Joseph James Age 54, of Amherst and formerly of Lockport, passed away February 23, 2018 after fighting a 20 year battle due to a catastrophic chemical exposure, husband of Anne E.V. (nee Visser) Morales; father of Ian Michael and Joey Morales, Christian J. and Jesse D. Porth and Jade F. Toralti; grandfather of Jett and Leo; son of Jesus Morales and the late Carmin Morales; brother of Tony (Michelle) Morales, Debra (Bill) Engler, Theresa (Tim) McCabe and the late Mary Morales; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 18th, at 1:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) Tonawanda. Joseph was a graduate of Lockport High School. He was also a graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Computer Programming in 1986, where he made the Dean's List. He was an U.S. Navy veteran serving on the SS Eisenhauer Helicopter Squadron called the "Night Dippers". He was a highly respected Security Sergeant for various companies. He was also an avid martial artist and body builder. He lived life to the fullest. Joseph and his wife, Anne, were involved in numerous ministries and charities. He was a loving husband and father, who gave everything for his family and fought the good fight of faith. Timothy 4:7,8.