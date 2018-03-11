MONDA, Susan K. (Colvin)

March 9, 2018 at age 61, beloved wife of Salvatore Monda; devoted mother of Katelyn (Timothy) Anger; dear sister of Butch (Peggy) Colvin, Eileen (John) Frankie, Onda (Richard) Cole and David (Kathy) Colvin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd). Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday at 10 AM from Trinity United Methodist Church (Amherst) 711 Niagara Falls Blvd. Please assemble at church. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susan's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14263. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com