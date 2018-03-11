McANINICH, Betty J. (Gardei)

Age 88, of North Tonawanda, suddenly January 2, 2018. Betty was a former teacher's aide at St. Paul Lutheran School in North Tonawanda and was a life-long member of St. Martin Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She was the wife of the late Richard McAninch. Beloved mother of Linda McAninch, Barbara (Mark) Prohaska, David McAninch, Rick (Giny) McAninch and Thomas McAninich. Grandmother of Jonathan (Brooke) Prohaska, Jennifer Prohaska, Heather Prohaska, Joseph Prohaska, Sean McAninich, Katherine McAninich, and Timothy McAninich. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, March 17th, at 11 AM, from St. Martin Lutheran Church, 322 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, with a luncheon to follow. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Martin Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com