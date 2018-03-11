Deaths Death Notices
MASON, Jerauld J. "Jerry"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest March 2, 2018, beloved husband of Rhoda J. (nee Young) Mason; devoted father of Susan (Mark) LaDuca, John (Debra) Mason and Alison (Paul) Karelus; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, Brandon and Brooke; loving son of the late Fred and Ethel Mason; dear brother of Patricia Joseph; brother-in-law of Nancy Y. Smith; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Saturday (March 24th) at 1 PM. Jerry served in the U.S. Army. If desired, donations in Jerry's name to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
