Lockport may impose contract on white-collar union

In what the city's lawyer said may be an unprecedented move in city labor relations, the Lockport Common Council will hold a public hearing March 21 on a state fact finder's report.

Corporation Counsel John J. Ottaviano said the hearing clears the way for the Council to vote on imposing the fact finder's recommendations on the city's unit of the Civil Service Employees Association, which represents white-collar workers.

Contract talks broke down when the union declared an impasse in September 2016. Members later rejected a contract reached with the help of a state mediator. The fact finder's Feb. 19 report recommends that CSEA members pay up to $180 a month toward health insurance by 2022, while receiving annual pay raises of 2 to 3 percent.

Union President Megan Brewer declined to comment on the situation.