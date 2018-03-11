LIPSITZ, Rita (Green)

LIPSITZ - Rita (nee Green)

February 16, 2018, beloved wife of Richard Lipsitz Sr.; loving mother of Richard (Elizabeth) Lipsitz Jr., John (Maria Scrivani) Lipsitz, and Nan (Richard) Haynes; sister of Carl (Ruby) Green; step-sister of Judy (Philip) Brothman and Charles Green; devoted grandmother of Josie (Conor) McLennan, Cassie, Raina, Devin (Kayleigh Tompkins), and Harry Lipsitz; great-grandmother of Ivy and Ginger McLennan. A Memorial Service will be held today at 11 AM at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the U.B. English Dept. and mailed to UB Foundation, P.O. Box 900, Buffalo, NY 14226. Condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.