LEWANDOWSKI, Raymond J.

LEWANDOWSKI - Raymond J. Age 76, March 6, 2018 in Tucson, AZ, beloved companion and friend to Lea Given; dear brother of Thomas M. Lewandowski; loving uncle of Rebecca L. Schallek and Thomas M. Lewandowski, Jr.; also survived by many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Attended St. Aloysius grammar school, Canisius High School and Canisius College before residing in Santa Clara, CA and Tucson AZ for most of his adult life. Memorial Service will be held March 12, 2018 at Our Lady of the Desert in Tucson. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice in Ray's honor.