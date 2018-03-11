Letter: We can no longer remain bystanders in gun debate

We can no longer remain bystanders in gun debate

Yehuda Bauer said, “Thou shalt not be a victim, thou shalt not be a perpetrator, thou shalt not be a bystander.” Holocaust references reveal wisdom that we should take heed of when seeking solutions to the violence that envelops our schools and culture.

Everyone laments that answers are not forthcoming. Answers will please some and alienate others. First, the answers require clearly defined questions. Such as:

Should citizens be able to legally purchase an AR-15 when they cannot legally purchase a beer?

Should citizens be able to purchase assault weapons even if under care of a psychiatrist?

Should people be able to purchase assault weapons if they are on a no-fly list?

Should citizens be able to purchase 30-round or larger clips?

Should schools struggling to purchase educational supplies arm staff with handguns?

Should schools resemble fortresses rather than facilities of learning?

How much blood is enough? What body count is intolerable?

Can we agree all guns purchases require background checks?

Can we agree to protect our most precious blood, our children?

Lastly, the answers will remain in shadows until we face the truth presented by painful questions. We must not be “bystanders.” Our species’ propensity for violence is well established. Join the debate/protest to find common-sense improvements; lives are depending on actions.

Raymond J. Dietz

Youngstown