Letter: Catholic Church must never change its tenets

Catholic Church must never change its tenets

Sad. The editors of The News haven’t a clue as to the Catholic religion. Granted there have been priests who did not have the courage to know their sickness, and the church of the past thought it could change their illness. But to change the church’s basic tenets to satisfy a new culture will not happen. If the church’s tenets are changed, the new religion will be “Do your own thing.” The Catholic Church was founded with basic biblical laws by Christ, and it will never veer from these beliefs.

Pat Delaney

Depew