Letter: Arming teachers creates whole new set of problems

Arming teachers creates whole new set of problems

I am not in favor of arming teachers in schools to protect our children. Identifying and “safely” stopping an active shooter is a very serious and complex task. In my view, it should be left to uniformed, highly trained professionals.

What if you shoot and miss? Who will you hit? What if you shoot at close range and hit your target? What happens as the projectile passes through the perpetrator? What happens when law enforcement arrives and sees a teacher with a firearm? They must decide whether that teacher is the shooter or an armed defender of students.

Shooting someone is serious business. You must have the training and stomach for it and must be uniformed so that law enforcement can tell who’s the “good guy.”

Ronald W. Pokorski

Lancaster