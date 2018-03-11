Letter: Archie Bunker offered answer to gun violence

Archie Bunker offered answer to gun violence

It is so obvious. The solution to shootings, violence and potential threats is more guns. Even 40 years ago, cultural icon Archie Bunker appreciated the benefits of more guns as he laid out in a YouTube-accessible TV interview how to prevent aircraft hijackings. The airline need simply distribute a gun to each passenger on departure as a deterrent to any malefactor. Where Archie was soft was he called for gun collection upon arrival, and he specified pistols when semiautomatics would be more effective. The simple process of increased arming – easily expandable beyond transportation – would surely minimize any potential security or safety issues.

David Meade

East Amherst