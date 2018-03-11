LANE, Mary M. (Colleran)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 8, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William E. Lane; devoted mother of Patricia (Aaron) Gray, Paul (Nicole) Lane and Peter (Teresa) Lane; cherished grandmother of Penny, Rigby and Evangeline; loving daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie Colleran; dear sister of Daniel Colleran, William (AnnMarie) Colleran and John (Andra) Colleran; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com