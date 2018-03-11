KUZNIARSKI, Virginia S. (Szuba)

March 8, 2018, of West Seneca, NY, dearest mother of Susan (Edward) Smith and Linda Emmi. Grandmother of Annie, John, Alexandra, and Matthew. Sister of Nancy (Keith) McFarlin, John (Linda) Szuba, the late Helen Szuba-Pacyon, Brownie Szuba, Stella Szuba-Tubinis and Edward Szuba. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776 on Monday from 4-8 PM, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:15 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com