KUBIAK, Theodore Richard

KUBIAK - Theodore Richard On February 21, 2018, the world lost a great man with the passing of Theodore Richard Kubiak from a brief illness. Theodore was born October 3, 1951 to the late Theodore M. Kubiak and Amelia (Tomaszewski) Kubiak, and grew up in Buffalo, NY. Ted was intelligent, charismatic and funny. He was strong but gentle. He truly cared about his family, friends and clients. He loved to make people smile and his laughter could fill a room. He lived his life his way and always believed in the quality of life over the quantity. Ted enjoyed his life on every level with his wife, best friend and soulmate, Linda. After 44 years of marriage, their love was a true inspiration to us all. Ted's life revolved around his children, grandchildren and his Yorkie, Sassy. He found true peace living by the water in New York and Florida. He truly appreciated the little things in life and was easily pleased. He was happiest playing with his grandchildren, fishing on his boat and watching the Buffalo Bills with some chicken wings and a Coors light. He loved to travel. He embraced life and lived it to the fullest. In addition to his wife (Linda), Theodore is survived by his children, Eric (Kelly), Richard (Sally) and Heather Deere (Rick); his grandchildren, Teddy, Vaughn, Tyler, Ryan, Krystal and his pet Sassy as well as his sisters, Joan Probst, Barbara and Rosie Bernal. Ted was proud to have served his country as a member of the Air Force. He trained, completed and was a member of the Elite Special Forces Pararescue team. The Pararescue creed: It is my duty as a Pararescueman to save life and to aid the injured. I will be prepared at all times to perform my assigned duties quickly and efficiently, placing these duties before personal desires and comforts. These things we (I) do, so that others may live. He applied these principles to his daily life, being a selfless man that was always willing to help others. While Ted was back home healing in Buffalo, he studied to receive his accounting degree at SUNY Buffalo. After graduation, he started his career as a Financial Advisor for IDS in 1981. During his time as an advisor he continued his education receiving the marks of Certified Financial Planner Professional (CFP) recognized as the standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) known for advanced financial planning. During his time as an advisor he taught Financial Planning in Minnesota. He believed in honesty, integrity and educating his clients to build a relationship that would last forever. He officially retired and left his legacy (Kubiak Financial) to his two sons (Richard & Eric), one of his proudest achievements as a man and father. Even while building a business he still found time to coach little league baseball and football. He always put his family first. Ted left a lasting impression on anyone who met him. He provided a glowing example of how to live life through commitment to professional and personal excellence. He touched the world in a positive light in many ways, leaving a legacy of joy, class and love. Theodore and his family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to close friends, clients and his family who have offered their support and love throughout the years. You made a huge difference in our lives and we truly appreciate you. Per Ted's wishes, family and friends will celebrate his life well-lived with a party near the water this summer to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and to honor his passion for animals and respect towards veterans, please make donations to the SPCA and Wounded Warrior Project.