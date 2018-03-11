KRAMPEN, Eugene J. "Gene"

Of Angola, NY, March 8, 2018, beloved husband of Mary K. (Andres) Krampen; dearest father of Gina S. (Greg) Goodheart, Dale A. (Denise) and Lori L. Krampen; grandfather of Erik, Scott, Christie, Gene, Lynette, Scotty, Casey and Joey; brother of Vincent Krampen and predeceased by several brothers and sisters; uncle of Rose Weber. No prior visitation. Private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Gene was an U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com