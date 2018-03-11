KINGSLEY, Almina E. "Merm" (Rogers)

Of Amherst, entered into rest March 3, 2018; devoted mother of Ronald (Marilee) Cozzi, Victoria (late Ted) Reed, Bruce Michael (Gail) Cozzi and the late Charles Thomas Cozzi and Roxanne Cozzi; cherished grandmother of Debbie (Joe) Russo, Jacquie (Scott) Stablewski, Susan Cozzi and the late Lindsay Sisler; great-grandmother of eight; loving daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Rogers; predeceased by three siblings; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, on Friday (March 16th) at 11 o'clock. Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com