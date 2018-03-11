KAUFMAN, Nelson

KAUFMAN - Nelson Age 82, of Akron passed away peacefully, on March 9, 2018, beloved father of William (Barbara) Kaufman; loving grandfather of Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, and Jacob. Nelson is also survived by a brother, Joe (Melody) Kaufman; sisters, Shirley Mast, Virginia (Thomas) Lee, Barbara (Sam) Pierce, Gracie (late-Howard) Brucker; brother-in-law, Clarence Mast and many nieces and nephews. Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Andress) in 1971, along with brothers; Norman Kaufman, George (Rita) Kaufman and sister Zelma Mast. Services to be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. Visit: rossakron.com