JUERGENS, Gary W.

JUERGENS - Gary W. Of Williamsville, NY, March 4, 2018, beloved husband of Hedwig S. (Ordziejczuk) Juergens; dear father of Marie N. (John) Miller and James C. (Lisa) Juergens; grandfather of Brandon, Jonathan and Ashley Miller and Alexander Juergens; son of the late Clarence H. and June M. (Enslin) Juergens; brother of Susan (Jim) Patterson, Todd (Carolyn) Juergens, Jeffrey (Patricia) Juergens and the late Roger (Patricia) Juergens; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Juergens was a USMC Veteran of the Vietnam era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com