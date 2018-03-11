JONES, Barbara A. (Bookbinder)

Of Grand Island, NY, March 7, 2018, at age 76, beloved wife of the late Alan J. Jones; dear sister of Norman (Jaiton) Bookbinder; sister-in-law of Ronald Jones; also survived by cousins and dear friend Lucille Serwicki. Funeral Services private. Entombment will be in Meadowlawn Memorial Gardens, New Port Richey, FL. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com