Job fair for ages 18 and up scheduled for Saturday at East High School

The adult education division of Buffalo Public Schools will host the East Community High School Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the school at 820 Northampton St.

The event is part of the "Access to Jobs Pipeline" program which provides workshops to improve work readiness. The job fair is open to adults 18 and older.

“Our goal in hosting this event is to offer the community a casual environment where they can come and ask questions about what requirements are needed to land the job,” said Amanda Vellake, supervisor of adult education. “Once individuals finish speaking with the employers, they can come over to the Adult Education and Access to Jobs Pipeline program tables to sign-up for workshops that will allow them to fulfill the job requirements they learned about.”

For more information, call 887-3912 ext. 200.