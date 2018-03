JANNON, James H.

JANNON - James H. Of Amherst, entered into rest March 2, 2018, at age 73, loving son of the late Dr. Casimir and Gertrude Jenczeski; dear brother of Julie (nee Jenczeski) Moore; loving father of Jennifer Jannon-Fischer; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com