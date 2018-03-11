Deaths Death Notices
JACOBSON, John W.
JACOBSON - John W. Formerly of Kenmore, NY, December 10, 2017, beloved son of the late Shirley Jacobson; dear brother of Lynn (Rod) Fye, Richard (Jane) Jacobson, Michael (Cheryl) Jacobson and Bonnie (Alan) Leising; grandson of the late Joseph and Clara O'Connor; nephew of Robert O'Connor; also survived by his furry friend, Bruno and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present for a Memorial Gathering at the Indian Falls United Methodist Church, Corfu, NY, on Saturday, March 17th at 10 AM, where a Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to Paws for Love. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
