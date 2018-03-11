HUNT, Kathleen M.

HUNT - Kathleen M. 1963 - 2018. Kathleen M. Hunt, 54, of South Dayton, NY passed on February 12, 2018 after a long illness. She was born May 4, 1963 in Lackawanna, NY. Kathy was known by many through her calling as a midwife. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Hunt; devoted mother of Adelle, Will, Travis, late Hannah, Eli (Sara), Dan, Mathew, Kevin, David, and Sam Hunt; loving grandmother of Dylan, Alaina, and Jacob Banach, Corey Hunt and Madison Hunt; step- daughter to Elenor Engler; step-sister to Ken Cambell, Bob Cambell and Barb Pollack; also survived by many nieces nephews and cousins. Kathy was predeceased by her parents George and Marie Engler and a sister Mary Roche. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, 25 Church Street, Fredonia, NY 14063, at 12 PM, where a coffee hour will be held immediately after to continue sharing stories and memories of Kathy. Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home, South Dayton, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com