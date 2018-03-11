Deaths Death Notices
HUMMEL, Judith A. Miranda
HUMMEL - Judith A. Miranda Of Boca Raton, FL and West Seneca, NY, passed away February 23, 2018, beloved wife of Kenneth L. Hummel; mother of Robert J. (Michelle), Jordan J. (Denise) Miranda and Martina J. (Scott) Barry; stepmother of Kenneth C. (Ashly) Hummel; grandmother of Mason, Jenna, Michael, Lennon, Brielle and Connor; sister of Joseph (Barbara) and Dave (Sandy) Rounds. A Memorial to visit with family and friends will be held Saturday, March 24th between 10 AM-1 PM at Christie's Restaurant, 1056 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America based in Washington, DC.
