HUDSON, Barbara R. (Knapp)

Born in Toronto, ON, passed away on March 3, 2018 at Schofield Care. Wife of the late Martin J. Hudson; loving mother of Karen E. Hudson; sister of the late Robert and William Knapp; also survived by cousin Barbara Brown, two nieces, a nephew, and longtime friends Norb Bukowski and Shirl Bent. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11 AM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schofield Care, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14207 or to The Salvation Army. She was an accomplished Preschool and Music Teacher, upon retirement she provided weekly music programs for residents of several nursing facilities for 18 years.