HOWARD, Linda L. (Clees)

HOWARD - Linda L. (nee Clees)

Age 78, of South Dayton, March 8, 2018, mother of Christopher (Lillian) Howard, Wanda (Kevin) Koch, Jennifer (Donald Blood) Howard and the late Jimmy Howard; grandmother of two; great-grandmother of two; sister of Stuart Clees, Joana (late Norman) VanWey and Barbara (Dean) Richmond; nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call Monday from 2 -4 and 6-8 PM from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 11 AM. If desired, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Dayton Volunteer Fire Dept. (call 716-532-4200 for address).