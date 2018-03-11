Hotel guest hides wallet under mattress; housekeepers deny finding it

A city woman told police that her wallet was stolen last week after she inadvertently left it behind after checking out of a Buffalo Avenue hotel.

The victim, a Main Street resident, told police she had stayed at the Doubletree Hotel prior to checking out Friday morning. Prior to leaving, she spent some time in the hotel pool, hiding her wallet beneath the mattress in her room while she was out.

She realized after leaving the hotel that she had forgotten her wallet and returned to retrieve it. It was gone. The woman said it contained a credit card and $400 in cash.

Police spoke with hotel personnel who had cleaned the room, but both denied any knowledge of the wallet.