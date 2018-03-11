Share this article

Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Sunday

1. Boys basketball - NYSCHSAA finals at Villa Maria

Monsignor Martin champs Park and Niagara Catholic host their downstate counterparts for Catholic state titles.

  • Class B: Niagara Catholic vs. Regis, 1 p.m.
  • Class A: Park vs. Nazareth, 2:45 p.m.

Something in common: Niagara Falls and Niagara Catholic look to extend postseason runs

Boys basketball preview: Far West Regionals and state Catholic finals

2. Boys hockey - NYSPHSAA finals at HarborCenter

All three Section VI hockey teams won their semifinal matchups yesterday to advance to today's finals.

  • Division I: Niagara Wheatfield vs. V-Victor, noon
  • Division II: Sweet Home vs. West Seneca West, 3 p.m.

Niagara-Wheatfield hockey advances to state champsionship

West Seneca West and Sweet Home to meet in all-Section VI state hockey final

3. Bowling - NYSPHSAA Championships

The state tournament at the OnCenter in Syracuse wraps up with the large schools competition starting at 9 a.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

Saturday's roundup

Niagara Falls reaches the end of the road, loses in regionals to McQuaid

Class A: Irondequoit ends West Seneca West's unbeaten run

Health Sciences earns return trip to state Class B Final Four

Class C: Northstar Christian tops Tapestry

East finishes strong, earns first trip to state Final Four since 2008

Orchard Park's record-breaking season ends in Far West Regionals to Bishop Kearney

Williamsville South avenges loss with blowout win over Mendon in Class A Far West Regionals

Fredonia girls rally but can't take down undefeated Midlakes

Allegany-Limestone girls top South Seneca in Class C FWR

Haskells & McCoy lead Franklinville to first state final four since 1982

Sacred Heart wins state CHSAA Class A title

Crone leads Cheekowaga to state bowling title

High school scores & schedules (March 11)

