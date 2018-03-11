Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more

We know there's no homeroom today. But we're up and ready to go.

What to watch for Sunday

1. Boys basketball - NYSCHSAA finals at Villa Maria

Monsignor Martin champs Park and Niagara Catholic host their downstate counterparts for Catholic state titles.

Class B: Niagara Catholic vs. Regis, 1 p.m.

Class A: Park vs. Nazareth, 2:45 p.m.

2. Boys hockey - NYSPHSAA finals at HarborCenter

All three Section VI hockey teams won their semifinal matchups yesterday to advance to today's finals.

Division I: Niagara Wheatfield vs. V-Victor, noon

Division II: Sweet Home vs. West Seneca West, 3 p.m.

3. Bowling - NYSPHSAA Championships

The state tournament at the OnCenter in Syracuse wraps up with the large schools competition starting at 9 a.m.

Saturday's roundup

