Homeroom Announcements: Sunday's big games & more
What to watch for Sunday
1. Boys basketball - NYSCHSAA finals at Villa Maria
Monsignor Martin champs Park and Niagara Catholic host their downstate counterparts for Catholic state titles.
- Class B: Niagara Catholic vs. Regis, 1 p.m.
- Class A: Park vs. Nazareth, 2:45 p.m.
Something in common: Niagara Falls and Niagara Catholic look to extend postseason runs
Boys basketball preview: Far West Regionals and state Catholic finals
2. Boys hockey - NYSPHSAA finals at HarborCenter
All three Section VI hockey teams won their semifinal matchups yesterday to advance to today's finals.
- Division I: Niagara Wheatfield vs. V-Victor, noon
- Division II: Sweet Home vs. West Seneca West, 3 p.m.
West Seneca West and Sweet Home to meet in all-Section VI state hockey final
3. Bowling - NYSPHSAA Championships
The state tournament at the OnCenter in Syracuse wraps up with the large schools competition starting at 9 a.m.
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
* * *
Saturday's roundup
Niagara Falls reaches the end of the road, loses in regionals to McQuaid
Health Sciences earns return trip to state Class B Final Four
East finishes strong, earns first trip to state Final Four since 2008
Orchard Park's record-breaking season ends in Far West Regionals to Bishop Kearney
Williamsville South avenges loss with blowout win over Mendon in Class A Far West Regionals
Fredonia girls rally but can't take down undefeated Midlakes
Haskells & McCoy lead Franklinville to first state final four since 1982
* * *
