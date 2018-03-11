High school scores & schedules (March 11)
Boys basketball
FAR WEST REGIONALS
Saturday, March 10 at Buffalo State
CLASS AA
V-McQuaid 65, Niagara Falls 57
V-McQuaid 13 17 19 16 — 65
Niagara Falls 15 11 9 22 — 57
V-MCQUAID (17-8): Bruu 3, Iglesia 16, Long 8, Purcell 5, Taggart 25, Zamiara 8.
NIAGARA FALLS (19-5): Dubois 1, Gayle 7, Lightfoot 23, Miller 4, Montgomery 2, Ralands 8, Rose 12.
3-point goals: Iglesia 3, Long 2, Taggart 4, Rose 2.
CLASS A
V-Irondequoit 67, W. Seneca West 49
Irondequout 12 17 17 21 — 67
W.S. West 5 8 25 11 — 49
V-IRONDEQUOIT (22-3): Diaz-Judson 11, Drumgoole 23, June Jr. 8, Pioch 4, Stenglein 5, Thomas 16.
WEST SENECA WEST (24-1): A. Baugh 11, Borton 6, Broad 2, Johnson 22, Ryniec 3, Wayland 5.
3-point goals: Drumgoole, June Jr., Stenglein, A. Baugh, Ryniec, Wayland.
CLASS B
H. Sciences 52, V-Greece Odyssey 46
Grce-Odyssy 12 5 8 21 — 46
H. Sciences 13 12 14 13 — 52
V-GREECE ODYSSEY (17-8): Billings 12, Colbert 3, Davidson 4, Griffin 9, Harper 9, Hartsfield 6, Williams 3.
HEALTH SCIENCES (21-4): Briggs 10, Gaines 13, Harvey 2, Haygood 11, Lott 9, Nelson 2, Riley 5.
3-point goals: Colbert, Griffin, Hartsfield 2, Briggs 2, Haygood, Lott 2.
CLASS C
V-Northstar 73, Tapestry 64
V-Northstar 8 18 24 23 — 73
Tapestry 12 20 17 15 — 64
V-NORTHSTAR (25-1): Mchl. Brown 7, Mls. Brown 36, Medeiros 11, Pickett 6, Roberts 13.
TAPESTRY (17-7): Eubanks 11, James 2, Mawien 3, Nance 2, Plummer 24, Robinson 11, Smith 1, Towns 2, Truehart 4, Wilson 4.
3-point goals: Medeiros 3, Roberts, Eubanks, Mawien, Plummer 2.
CLASS D
East 72, V-Clyde-Savannah 56
Clyde-Svnnh 16 15 16 9 — 56
East 20 12 18 22 — 72
V-CLYDE-SAVANNAH (21-5): Carnevale 6, M. Chance 25, D. Chance 19, Diver 3, McKinney 3.
EAST (19-6): Allen 27, Anderson 27, Carter 6, Maryon 3, Shaw 9.
3-point goals: Carnevale 2, M. Chance 4, D. Chance 2, Diver, McKinney, Allen, Anderson 3, Maryon, Shaw.
NYSPHSAA Semifinals
Saturday, March 17
at Floyd L. Maines Arena, Binghamton
CLASS B
Health Sciences vs.
III-Westhill/IV-Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
CLASS D
East vs. X-Harrisville, 9:30 a.m.
NYSCHSAA Championships
Sunday, March 11 at Villa Maria
CLASS A
Nazareth (NYC) vs. Park, 3 p.m.
CLASS B
Regis (NYC) vs. Niagara Catholic, 1 p.m.
Girls basketball
FAR WEST REGIONALS
Saturday, March 10 at V-Rush-Henrietta
CLASS AA
V-Bishop Kearney 58, Orchard Park 39
Orchard Park 6 14 11 8 — 39
V-Kearney 14 8 20 16 — 58
ORCHARD PARK (22-2): Fischer 6, Flannery 9, Hore 17, Probst 3, Stevenson 4.
V-BISHOP KEARNEY: Baker 13, Freeman 17, Goode 2, Simmons 6, Wilson 18, Wright 2.
3-point goals: Flannery, Hore, Freeman 2, Simmons.
CLASS A
Wmsv. South 65, V-Pittsford-Mendon 47
Wmsv. South 20 17 20 8 — 65
V-Pitt-Mend. 7 13 14 13 — 47
WMSV. SOUTH (19-3): A. DeBerry 18, N. DeBerry 5, H. Dolan 16, Lassiter 11, Scalisi 8, Stahl 7.
V-PITTSFORD-MENDON: Bischoping 7, Fursman 9, Gent 2, Green 4, E. Mooney 8, Naugle 7, Stark 10.
3-point goals: A. DeBerry, N. DeBerry, Lassiter 3, Stahl, Bischoping, E. Mooney 2.
CLASS B
V-Midlakes 70, Fredonia 60
All.-Lime. 15 15 16 14 — 60
V-Midlakes 16 18 19 17 — 70
FREDONIA (13-13): Beers 7, Farriat 7, H. Gullo 7, Morrison 10, Price 29.
V-MIDLAKES: Colacino 4, Forbes 29, Kisner 12, Naeye 3, Passalacqua 6, Walker 16.
3-point goals: Farriat, H. Gullo 2, Price 7, Forbes 2, Walker 2.
CLASS C
All.-Limestone 52, V-South Seneca 43
All.-Lime. 14 5 18 15 — 52
South Seneca 10 5 20 8 — 43
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE (22-1): M. Davis 18, B. Giardini 10, Hemphill 7, Maley 12, Wolfgang 5.
V-SOUTH SENECA: Al. Fletcher 8, McDonald 9, Parsons 2, L. Shaulis 14, S. Shaulis 10.
3-point goals: B. Giardini 2, Wolfgang, Al. Fletcher 2, L. Shaulis 3, S. Shaulis.
CLASS D
Franklinville 60, V-Elba 40
Franklinville 18 14 19 9 — 60
V-Elba 8 9 10 13 — 40
FRANKLNVILLE (24-0): Broadwell 7, D. Haskell 25, A. Haskell 13, McCoy 13, O’Neal 2.
V-ELBA: Bezon 7, Engle 9, Long 4, Muehlig 10, Reynolds 7, Riner 3.
3-point goals: D. Haskell 3, A. Haskell 3, McCoy 3, Bezon, Engle 3, Reynolds, Riner.
NYSPHSAA Semifinals
Friday, March 16 at Hudson Valley CC
CLASS A
Williamsville South vs. VIII-Elmont, 8 p.m.
CLASS C
All.-Lime. vs. III-Syracuse/Science, 11:45 a.m.
CLASS D
Franklinville vs. X-Edwards-Knox, 2:15 p.m.
NYSCHSAA Semifinals
Friday, March 9
CLASS AA
Cardinal O’Hara 52, St. Anthony’s 48
CLASS A
Sacred Heart 76, Our Lady Mercy 63
CLASS B
Saint Dominic (NYC) 46, Nardin 23
NYSCHSAA Finals
Saturday, March 10 at Fordham
Class AA Championship
Christ the King 74, Cardinal O’Hara 48
Class A Championship
Sacred Heart 62, St. John Villa 49
Sacred Heart 12 23 16 11 — 62
St. John Villa 10 14 9 16 — 49
SACRED HEART (21-8): Grimm 15, Jenifer 3, S. Ryan 12, M. Ryan 30, Scannell 2
ST. JOHN VILLA: Hospudarek 9, Russo 2, Kroczynski 24, Zukowski 2, Smith 6, Acquesta 6.
3-point goals: S. Ryan 2, M. Ryan 6, Kroczynski 3, Acquesta 2.
Boys hockey
NYSPHSAA Semifinals
Saturday, March 10 at HarborCenter
Division I
Niagara-Wheatfield 4, I-North Rockland 0
NW: Nick Peters, Nick Breier, Chace Woods g-a each; Zack Belter 2a
V-Victor 4, X-Massena 2
Division II
West Seneca West 3, I-John Jay 0
Sweet Home 6, III-Auburn 4
NYSPHSAA Finals
Sunday, March 11 at HarborCenter
Division I Championship
V-Victor vs. Niagara-Wheatfield, noon
Division II Championship
West Seneca West vs. Sweet Home, 3 p.m.
Boys bowling
Saturday’s games
NYSPHSAA Championships
at OnCenter, Syracuse
Division II
1, VII-Ausable Valley 5025; 2, II-Lansingburgh 4990; 3, IV-Norwich 4829; 4, Maryvale 4696; 5, III-Little Falls 4682; 6, VIII-Seaford 4682; 7, I-Nanuet 4628; 8, V-Wayne 4598; 9, IX-Highland 4106.
Section Composite
Through 3 of 6 rounds
1, Section V 2927; 2, Section XI 2921; 3, Section VIII 2767; 4, Section VI 2759; 5, Section II 2713; 6, Section IV 2666; 7, Section I 2639; 8, Section III 2562; 9, Section VII 2465; 10, Section X 2379; 11, Section IX 2282.
NYSCHSAA Championships
at Classic Lanes, Buffalo
Qualifying results
Out of 23 bowlers
1, Mike Weber (St. Joe’s) 1036; 5, Ryan Crapo (St. Francis) 894; 10, Cameron Hall (Canisius) 834; 12, Eli Williams (St. Francis) 830; 17, Aiden O’Lay (Cardinal O’Hara) 791; 19, Jordan Schindler (St. Francis) 765; 20, Parker Flis (St. Francis) 760.
Step ladder results
5, Joshua Laskowski (St. John the Baptist) 210 def. 4, Crapo 170.
Laskowski 225 def. 3, Harris Mirza (Molloy) 186.
Laskowski 236 def. 2, Bobby Wright (Chaminade) 210.
Laskowski 248 def. 1, Weber 212.
Girls bowling
Saturday’s games
NYSPHSAA Championships
at OnCenter, Syracuse
Division II
1, Cheektowaga 5116; 2, II-Lansingburgh 4908; 3, V-Newark 4827; 4, IV-Susquehanna Valley 4614; 5, VII-Beekmantown 4482; 6, III-Camden 4461; 7, VIII-Seaford 4056; 8, I-Pearl River 3718; 9, IX-Highland 3410.
Section Composite
Through 3 of 6 rounds
1, Section XI 2895; 2, Section III 2841; 3, Section II 2614; 4, Section VI 2541; 5, Section V 2451; 6, Section IV 2445; 7, Section VIII 2403; 8, Section I 2338; 9, Section X 2264; 10, Section IX 2221; 11, Section VII 2203.
