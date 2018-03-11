HAYDEN, Barbara M. (Blain)

On March 6, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ray L. Hayden; loving mother of Susan (Paul) Fisher, Barbara L. Hayden, James (Jayne) Hayden; adored grandmother of Aimee (Michael) Wolkowiecki, Elspeth and Alyssa Hayden; great-grandmama of Peyton and Kori Wolkowiecki; dear aunt of Lisa (Teddy) Harrigan, Laura (John) Lally; dearest daughter of the late Robert J and Genevieve (Grise) Blain; and sister of the late Ann K. and late Peter (Ann) Blain. Barbara was a retired elementary school teacher with Frontier Central School. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Buffalo in her memory. Arrangements with LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-627-2919). Online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com