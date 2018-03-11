GYAMPAH, Amoako A.

GYAMPAH - Amoako A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 2, 2108, beloved husband of Dana Brown-Gyampah; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (March 17) from 12-1PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences www.lombardofuneralhome.com