Gunshots at East Ferry and Jefferson send man to hospital

A Buffalo man was struck by a bullet after shots rang out on Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. when the 24-year-old man and his girlfriend pulled up to the gas pump at the Mandela Market, at 272 E. Ferry, according to police. He heard several more shots as he drove away.

One of the bullets grazed his head and he was driven by his girlfriend to Erie County Medical Center, police said. His condition was not immediately known Sunday afternoon.

Police impounded the vehicle and found three bullet holes in the driver's side door of the 2008 Chevy Equinox and another through the driver's side window.

Video surveillance recovered near the scene show the gunshots came from a light-colored Ford Taurus. Police are investigating.