GOTTLIEB, Hope

GOTTLIEB - Hope February 22, 2018. Daughter of the late Jerome and Beatrice Gottlieb; sister of Sydney Gottlieb; aunt of Jessie Gottlieb; dear friend of Deborah Gallo. Private Services were held. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.