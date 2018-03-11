GOLDFARB, Vivian

GOLDFARB - Vivian Age 101, a longtime Buffalo resident, passed away on March 7, 2018, beloved wife of the late Norman; loving daughter of the late Pauline and Michael Wiseman; devoted mother of Marilyn (Allan) Peita and Sharon Kaiser; dear sister of the late Rose Fradin, Sam, and Martin Wiseman; cherished grandmother of Michele (Alex) Jordan, Douglas (Karen) Peita, Nanci (Lyle) Schnebly, Aric (Roberta), Patty, and Roni Jo (John); adored great-grandmother of David, Samantha, Madison, Grant, and other family members. Vivian exemplified a life well lived. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will live on in all who knew her, spent time with her, and loved her dearly. Private graveside services will be held by the family. Condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.