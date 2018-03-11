GAISER, Russell E.

GAISER - Russell E. March 7, 2018, beloved husband of the late Carol J. Robinson; dear father of Georgine Repeta, Russell E. Gaiser, Jr., Eric R. Gaiser, Lisa (John) Ringer and the late Paul Gaiser; also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Joan (late Howard) Peacock and the late Karl (late Rita) Gaiser. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.