GADRA, Gerald J.

GADRA - Gerald J. Went home to be with his Lord surrounded by his loving family on February 12, 2018, at age 78; beloved husband of 53 years to Joanne (nee Clement) Gadra; son of the late Daniel J. and Mildred M. (nee Nagel) Gadra; dear father of Carolyn M. (Robert) Thompson and David J. (Lisa) Gadra; loving grandfather of Andrew, Anna and Rebekah Thompson and Aubrie and Lily Gadra; brother of Marilyn (late William) Lahti, Judy (late Dennis) Dobiesz, Janet Gadra, the late Daniel (Sonia) Gadra and the late Marjorie Clement. He will be warmly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster on March 17th at 10:30 AM. Friends and family invited. After retiring from accounting, Gerry enjoyed giving his time to HIICAP and as a RSVP volunteer and loved helping many other organizations and his church. His favorite pastime with his wife Joanne was to see their grandchildren participate in various activities. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerald's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Lancaster Presbyterian Church, CAMP FUND. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com