Free rabies vaccination clinics scheduled in Chautauqua County

Three free rabies vaccination clinics will be held this spring in Chautauqua County, the county Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health announced.

The first clinic will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 28 at the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown. Dr. Harry Shaw will be attending veterinarian.

Other clinics will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 14 in the Town of Poland Highway Building, 533 Grubb Hill Road, Kennedy, and from 10 a.m. to noon May 19 in the Town of Westfield Highway Building, 118 Chestnut St., Westfield.

Vaccinations will be given to all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets ages 3 months and older. All pets must be on a leash or in a cage. Owners should bring rabies vaccination records for each animal.