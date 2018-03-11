FRANCIS, Ronald J., Sr.

FRANCIS - Ronald J., Sr. March 5, 2018, age 83, beloved husband of the late Beverly (nee Bridges) Francis; devoted father of Beverly (Eric) Knospe and Ronald J. (Veronica) Francis Jr.; loving grandfather of Bryanna Francis; predeceased by nine siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ronald retired after 45 years as a conductor with the railroad. Services will be private. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.Amigone.com