FOWLER, Dorothy R. (Kohl)

FOWLER - Dorothy R. (nee Kohl)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 5, 2018, beloved wife of the late Ernest Fowler; dearest sister of George (Marion) Kohl, Robert (Jean) Kohl, the late Richard (survived by Marge) Kohl, Gerald (Judy) Kohl and Donald (Alice) Kohl; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Guest book: kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com