FOSS, Valerie A.

FOSS - Valerie A., RN BSN March 1, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Faith Foss. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by Latimore-SCHIAVONE funeral home, Angola, NY. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brothers of Mercy, Clarence, NY, in Valerie's memory.