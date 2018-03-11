FISH, Gertrude "Trudy" (Schulz)

FISH - Gertrude "Trudy"

(nee Schulz)

March 6, 2018, cherished wife of the late John Fish; dear mother of Larry (Mary) Fish, Laura (Vincent) Tobia, John E. II "John John" and William R. Fish; loving grandmother of seven; daughter of the late Harvey and Teresa (Doyle) Schulz; sister of Lawrence (Susan) Schulz and Martin "Marty" (Sandy) Schulz. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at the Full Gospel Tabernacle (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.Trudy was the co-founder of Agape Parents Fellowship and founder of Carpenters Hand, Inc. and Shepherds Troupe. Share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com